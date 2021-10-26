Alabama’s offensive stats heading into the BYE week

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide currently sit ranked at No. 3 with a 7-1 overall record and a 4-1 record in the SEC.

Now that the Tide has entered into its BYE week, I thought it was a good time to take a closer look at some of the team and individual stats on both sides of the football.

Today we look at the offensive side of the ball. Let’s get right to it!

First …team stats…

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Points Per Game: 45.9 (2nd)

Total Yards Per Game: 494.00 (10th)

Passing Yards Per Game: 323.00 (11th)

Rushing Yards Per Game: 171.00 (57th)

Next … passing stats…

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young: 70.04%, 2,453 passing yards, 26 TD’s, 3 INT’s

Paul Tyson: 57.14%, 107 passing yards, 0 TD’s, O INT’s

Jalen Milroe: 50.00%, 24 passing yards, 1 TD, 0 INT’s

Next … rushing stats…

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Robinson Jr.: 142 attempts, 706 rushing yards, 11 TD’s

Roydell Williams: 45 attempts, 264 rushing yards, 1 TD

Jase McClellan: 40 attempts, 191 rushing yards, 1 TD

Trey Sanders: 27 attempts, 150 rushing yards, 2 TD’s

Bryce Young, 38 attempts, 40 yards, 2 TD’s

Jalen Milroe, 10 attempts, 31 yards

John Metchie, 1 attempt, 8 yards

Jameson Williams, 1 attempt, 4 yards

Next … receiving stats…

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jameson Williams, 35 receptions, 710 yards, 6 TD’s

John Metchie, 52 receptions, 601 yards, 5 TD’s

Slade Bolden, 20 catches, 189 yards, 1 TD

Cameron Latu, 13 catches, 187 yards, 5 TD’s

Jahleel Billingsley, 11 catches, 186 yards, 2 TD’s

Traeshon Holden, 11 catches, 179 yards, 1 TD

Brian Robinson Jr., 17 catches, 161 yards, 2 TD’s

JoJo Earle, 12 catches, 148 yards

Jase McClellan, 10 catches, 97 yards, 3 TD’s

Javon Baker, 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD

Roydell Williams, 4 catches, 33 yards, 1 TD

Agiye Hall, 1 catch, 10 yards

Trey Sanders, 1 catch, 3 yards