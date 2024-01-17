Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is exactly what USC football needs

Various outlets are reporting that Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, a freshman, is entering the transfer portal after Nick Saban retired as Bama head coach. When a coaching job changes hands, a provisional 30-day transfer portal window opens. We are in the midst of that 30-day window for Alabama players choosing to enter the portal.

Proctor is quite clearly the best offensive line prospect from Alabama. Various programs will scramble to get him. USC, one would think, will make a robust effort to land Proctor. As Roll Tide Wire noted, Proctor graded out really well for Alabama in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia in early December:

“A ton of credit must go to Proctor, who continued to fight and get better despite the frustrations of the Alabama fan base. Proctor proved Saban’s decision to be correct as he was outstanding for the Crimson Tide in their SEC Championship victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. PFF graded him as the highest preforming offensive lineman from any team playing on conference championship weekend.”

Proctor is 6-7 and 360 pounds. He’s big and nasty, exactly what USC needs heading into the Big Ten. Can the Trojans make a strong run at him? We will see.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire