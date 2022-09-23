Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over Vanderbilt

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will open up SEC play this Saturday when the Vanderbilt Commodores come to Tuscaloosa for a battle of east versus west.

Alabama is off to an undefeated start to the surprise of no one, but the Commodores have shocked everyone around the country with its 3-1 record to start the season. Already Vandy has surpassed its win total from 2021 as second-year head coach Clark Lea continues to build his program in Nashville.

Despite its hot start to the season, the Vanderbilt defense has been a little suspect early on. Currently, the Commodores are giving up over 28 points per game so it is important for Alabama to find an early rhythm against a vulnerable Vandy defense.

Here are the five keys to victory for the Alabama offense.

Find a second option at TE

Everyone knows how talented and valuable [autotag]Cameron Latu[/autotag] is to the Alabama offense. Last week Tide fans caught a glimpse of the possible future of the position in freshman Amari Niblack. Coach Saban seems to be pleased with his progress. This week would be a great time to increase his role and solidify him as tight end No. 2.

More of both Gibbs and McClellan on the field together

It is pretty clear that [autotag]Jahmyr Gibbs[/autotag] and [autotag]Jase McClellan[/autotag] are two of Alabama’s most explosive playmakers. There have been several occasions early on in the season where both Gibbs and McClellan were on the field at the same time and I believe that is something that the Tide should do more often.

Get Bryce in a rhythm early

[autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag] got off to a bit of an inauspicious start last week against ULM and it should be a focus this week to make sure that doesn’t happen two weeks in a row to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Physical play from the OL

The scrutiny of the Alabama offensive line play this season has been a bit overboard, in my opinion. While the big uglies haven’t been all-world by any stretch of the imagination, they are showing signs of improvement, especially when it comes to playing together and playing assignment football. The next step is to continue to play a more physical brand of football.

Shows signs of creativity

Alabama offensive coordinator [autotag]Bill O’Brien[/autotag] has been a hot topic around college football over the last few days. Most notably because of the fact that his name is connected to the open position at Nebraska. O’Brien is also a popular subject of conversation because of the lack of creativity the Crimson Tide has early on here in 2022. Alabama’s offense isn’t bad, but there are far too many playmakers for the Tide to be so dull offensively. Time to open things up, Bill.

