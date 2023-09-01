Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over Middle Tennessee State

The long-anticipated start to Alabama’s 2023 football season has almost arrived. On Saturday night from Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide onto the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to kick things off against Middle Tennessee State.

Throughout the week we have been breaking down this matchup and despite Alabama being the overwhelming favorite, there are plenty of opportunities for the players on this team to create an identity and remind folks who the Crimson Tide truly are.

As we get closer to kickoff, let’s take a look at some of the offensive keys to victory for the Crimson Tide over the Blue Raiders.

It starts with the offensive line

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

We have heard a lot of talk from players and coaches this offseason that the Alabama team wants to be more physical than they have been over the past couple of seasons. That all starts with the big guys up front on the offensive line. There’s an old saying that goes “Don’t talk about it, be about it”, and that certainly applies here. It’s time for JC Latham and company to put their words into action.

Tight end involvement

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama has a plethora of tight ends that I believe we will see with the first-team offense. I am not sure anyone will cause as much of a mismatch in the passing game as second-year player, Amari Niblack. Regardless, involving the tight ends early and often will help make things easier for whoever the QB is.

Feature the running backs

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the biggest strength of the Alabama team entering the 2023 season is the stable of running backs on the Crimson Tide roster. Seniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are back and a trio of young and talented players are also set to potentially make an impact for the Tide. I expect at least four of the backs to play on Saturday, and I mean with the first-team when the game is “still in doubt”.

No drops from the receivers

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the most concerning news from fall camp this year has been the drops from the wide receivers. Look, drops were a bit of an issue in 2022 and with them now being an issue leading up to the 2023 season, it is something worth mentioning. I don’t believe Alabama needs any type of special plays from the receivers this week, just take care of the little things like catching the ball. After all, that is their primary job.

Let Milroe loose

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The closer the game gets, the more confident I am that Jalen Milroe will be the starting quarterback and will likely handle most of the duties. Instead of playing things close to the chest, offensive coordinator Tommy Reese needs to let Milroe be Milroe. He is an exceptional athlete with a strong arm, let those two attributes be the focal point of the QB gameplan. Who knows, Milroe may be a lot better than most are giving him credit for. We’ll find out soon enough.

