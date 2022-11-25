Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Nick Saban and the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to keep their very slim playoff chances alive on Saturday when they take on their arch-rivals in the Auburn Tigers.

While it’s not likely that Alabama makes the playoff, winning 10 regular season games would be a great accomplishment for the program because that would mark the 12th consecutive season of reaching that win total in the regular season.

Although Auburn only has five wins on the season, the Tigers are playing their tails off for interim head coach Carnell Cadillac Williams and this will not be an easy matchup for the Tide.

Bill O'Brien, Bryce Young, and the rest of the Alabama offense will need to play a clean game on Saturday to avoid the monumental upset of the Tigers.

Here are the keys to victory for the Alabama offense on Saturday:

The health of Jahmyr Gibbs

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The health of running back [autotag]Jahmry Gibbs[/autotag] will be important for the Tide offense heading into Saturday’s matchup. Having Gibbs back in the lineup provides another explosive option both in the running game and in the passing game.

Keep feeding Jase McClellan

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Jahmyr Gibbs is back it shouldn’t limit the number of touches that [autotag]Jase McClellan[/autotag] receives. McClellan has proved to be Alabama’s most consistent in-between-the-tackles runner and could really eat some yards up against a vulnerable Tiger rush defense.

Find Cameron Latu in the redzone

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Like Gibbs, [autotag]Cameron Latu[/autotag] sat out last week with an injury but has been back at practice this week and should be available for tomorrow’s contest. Latu is one of Alabama’s best targets inside the red zone and could play an important role in finishing off drives the right way.

Hit some deep shots in the passing game

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s homerun ball in the passing game has just not been there this season. Partly because the Tide doesn’t have a Jameson Williams on the roster, but also because Young has been nursing a shoulder injury since early October. Hitting a deep shot or two on Saturday would be significant for this Alabama offense.

Story continues

Keep Bryce Young clean

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This is possibly the last game that Alabama fans will enjoy the splendor that is Bryce Young. The Alabama offensive line did not do a good job of keeping Young upright against Auburn last season and will need to play much better this time around.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire