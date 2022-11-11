Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over the Ole Miss Rebels

Tomorrow afternoon’s matchup between No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss has a lot on the line for both teams but in different ways.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are still battling for a chance to win the SEC West crown, while Nick Saban and Alabama are playing for pride.

Alabama’s defensive front seven will need to be on their A-game tomorrow as the Rebels feature one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the country behind the two-headed monster of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.

Offensively, Alabama needs to find its way and there is no better time than against a vulnerable Ole Miss defense.

Here are what I believe to be the five offensive keys to victory for Bryce Young and the Alabama offense:

Be physical upfront

Alabama’s offensive line has not been terrible this season, but much like the rest of the offense, they have been inconsistent. The middle of the offensive line needs to play more physically to both help protect Bryce Young and open up lanes for the Tide running backs.

More two back sets

Alabama clearly has some issues out wide at receiver and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan are fantastic playmakers in the passing game. Maybe it’s time to play more in the two-back formation to create positive mismatches for the Tide backs.

Maybe a designed QB run or two

Before you punch the screen on your electronic device, let me explain. I know Bryce isn’t the biggest guy and Alabama needs to do a good job of protecting him, but what is the purpose of having an athletic quarterback if you are not willing to let that athleticism be a part of the game plan? I am not saying let Bryce run it 10 times, shoot not even five times, but two to three designed runs a game could really loosen up the opposing defense.

New blood on the outside

Look, I am not trying to question coach Saban but clearly what Alabama is doing at receiver is not working. Let Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell or freshman hybrid receiver/tight end Amari Niblack on the field to see if they can help jump-start the struggling receiving corp.

Be creative

I said it last week and I will keep saying it until I am blue in the face if I have to. Bill O’Brien is far too predictable and vanilla in his offensive playcalling. At some point as a play caller, you have to realize that what you are doing isn’t fooling anyone. Put some flash and flare into your play calling. Heck, a jet sweep to JoJo Earle would be the equivalent of a double pass for most teams. The point is, O’Brien has to change some things up and be a little more creative or we will continue to see what we have seen for most of the season.

