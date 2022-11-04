Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over the LSU Tigers

Tomorrow night’s matchup in Baton Rouge between the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 10 LSU Tigers will go a long way in deciding who represents the SEC West in Atlanta for the 2022 SEC Championship.

Alabama’s road struggles this season have been well documented and the Crimson Tide will need to play a clean game in order to leave the Bayou state with a victory.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban believes his team has prepared the right away and has mentioned several times over the last week that it is important for the players to “attach” themselves to the right things in order to be successful.

Part of what will dictate Alabama’s success against LSU will be the Crimson Tide offense led by quarterback Bryce Young. Young is still nursing a shoulder injury but appears to be doing more and more in practice which should improve the overall offensive chemistry.

All eyes will be on Young tomorrow night in Death Valley and here are what I believe to be the five offensive keys to victory for the Crimson Tide.

Create a more consistent rushing attack

I will be the first to tell you that the notion that Alabama can’t run the football is a complete joke. The truth is it just looks a little different than what we have grown accustomed to. But it is also true that statistics don’t tell you the whole truth. Sure Alabama is in the top 20 of the country in rushing yards a game with 210.8 and is actually first in average yards per carry at 6.02. Led by [autotag]Jahmyr Gibbs[/autotag], Alabama has had a flurry of breakaway runs this season that has helped pad the rushing numbers. I think it is important that Alabama finds a way to be a little more consistent between the tackles to pick up a few more three to five-yard runs.

Get Jahmyr Gibbs in favorable matchups

Speaking of Jahmyr Gibbs, if Alabama can find creative ways to get the ball in Gibbs’ hands and create favorable matchups, he could have a big day against the Tigers.

Find a vertical threat in the passing game

It has been a rare occurrence to see Bryce Young rip a throw down the field to a wide-open receiver this season. The young and inexperienced receivers have continued to grow and improve, but Young has been nursing a shoulder injury and I believe that has stunted the growth in some areas. Now that Alabama has had an extra week to practice and an extra week for Bryce to heal, maybe you start to see a few more down-the-field shots from the Alabama passing attack.

Solid play from the offensive line

Alabama needs a solid performance from the big boys up front tomorrow night both in the running and the passing game. Part of playing a good game is playing without any mental mistakes. The crowd will be incredibly loud so it is important to limit the pre-snap penalties to avoid getting behind the chains. And protecting Bryce Young is obviously their most important job.

Be creative

Bill O’Brien is probably the most scrutinized coordinator in the entire country. Some of it is justified but some of it is not. Coach O’Brien knows football, there is no denying that. He just seems to lack a certain creativity, at least to this point, that is needed in order to keep defenses on their heels. In other words, Alabama has become a little too predictable. Even coach Saban mentioned earlier this week that Alabama needed a “little more diversity” in what they were doing offensively. If O’Brien can find a way to be more creative, the Alabama offense could soar to new heights because we all know the talent is there to do it.

