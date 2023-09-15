Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over South Florida

Week 3 of the college football weekend has arrived and on Saturday Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team will arrive in Raymond James Stadium to take on the South Florida Bulls.

Alabama is looking to regroup following the disappointing loss last weekend to Texas and seemingly has more questions than answers in terms of what type of team the 2023 version could be in Tuscaloosa.

The majority of those questions lie with the Alabama offense led by new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

As fans continue to scratch their heads, let’s take a look at what Rees and the Alabama offense need to do to have success against USF.

Target Amari Niblack

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Amari Niblack has a chance to be a special player for the Crimson Tide. In limited targets this season, he has already shown to be one of Alabama’s most capable playmakers. Through two games, Niblack has four catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. With all the uncertainty at quarterback, I believe Niblack should receive a minimum of five targets a game.

Shotgun snaps

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rumor has it that Alabama’s starting center Seth McLaughlin has been dealing with a hand injury through the first couple of weeks and that has led to some of the bad snaps. Regardless of the reason, this is something that needs to be cleaned up. An off-target snap here or there is understandable, but at this rate, Alabama is fortunate this hasn’t forced a turnover yet.

O-line must impose their will

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

All throughout the offseason we heard about the Alabama offensive line returning back to a dominating presence. So far that has been all talk and no action. It’s time for the starting five up front to impose their will and use their massive size to move folks out of the way and create consistent running lanes for the Alabama running backs.

Involve Malik Benson and Kobe Prentice more

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Benson and Kobe Prentice have shown signs of playmaking potential this season. I think it’s time to get those two guys involved more in the quick game and let their elite speed and athleticism take over. With the run game struggling to be consistent, Rees could use the quick passing game as an extension of the running game.

Create an identity

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It’s only been two weeks but at the moment the Alabama offense doesn’t have an identity. The run game is a non-factor, but a lot of that has to do with the fact that Alabama has not been consistent in throwing the football, especially in the intermediate passing game. Jalen Milroe has done some good and some bad in the first two starts, but it appears his inability to read the defense is preventing the Tide from taking the necessary steps to show improvement and create an identity. I wouldn’t be shocked if Coach Saban and Coach Rees decided to let Tyler Buchner have his shot this weekend against South Florida to see if he might be able to help move the offense along.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire