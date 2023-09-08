Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over Texas

It’s almost gameday for the epic Week 2 matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The eyes of the college football world will be glued to this matchup on Saturday night as two of the blue bloods of the sport battle it out for some early-season bragging rights.

In order for Nick Saban and the Tide to come out on top, the Alabama offense will need to be firing on all cylinders.

As kickoff approaches, let’s look at some of the keys to the game for Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense.

Utilize Amari Niblack in the redzone

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Amari Niblack gave a glimpse of what he could be in the season opener last week. Niblack is a mismatch nightmare with his combination of size and athleticism. Once Alabama moves the ball inside the 20, Niblack should be one of the go-to options for Jalen Milroe.

Keep a clean pocket for Milroe

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Giving Jalen Milroe time to operate within the pocket will be huge for Alabama on Saturday night. Milroe proved that if given the time, he can make good decisions with the ball and make accurate throws.

Get the ball in the hands of Isaiah Bond

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Bond is quickly becoming one of the more electrifying playmakers on the Alabama offense. With his track speed, Bond is almost impossible for defenders to keep up with. Bond should have a minimum of 8 touches on Saturday night.

Physical rushing attack

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has a pretty stout interior along the defensive line, so the Alabama offensive line will have to come ready to play. It’s important for the big guys upfront to consistently create running lanes for the Tide backs, including Jalen Milore.

Use Milroe's legs to create shot-plays

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows that Jalen Milroe is one of the more gifted athletes on the Alabama team. I believe Tommy Rees needs to take advantage of Milroe’s best attribute to set up potential shot plays down the field. If Milroe can get going on the ground, Bond and company could be running free for a big play in the passing game.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire