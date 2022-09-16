Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over Louisiana Monroe

Despite clawing out a victory on the road last weekend, the Alabama football team still has a lot to prove on the gridiron. You honestly couldn’t have had more of a Jekyll and Hyde performance from the Crimson Tide offense in the first couple of weeks of the season.

In Week 1 Bryce Young and the offense were firing on all cylinders, but in Week 2 the offense was mostly dysfunctional, to put it mildly.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has mentioned all throughout the week that Alabama needs to improve upfront in the offensive line, but also in the skill positions around Young.

Louisiana Monroe is a good opportunity for Alabama to start to create an identity as a team and as an offense. Here are five keys to victory over the Warhawks for the Crimson Tide offense.

Establish a physical rushing attack

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

It has been hit or miss for Alabama in the running game to start the 2022 season. Saturday is as good of a time as any to start to establish a more physical ground game.

Sharper routes from the Tide wide receivers

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Part of what led to Alabama’s lackluster performance on offense against Texas in Week 2 was the inconsistent route running of the Tide receivers. Dissecting coverages and running crisper routes are extremely important for the Alabama wideouts.

The offensive line needs to impose its will

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

It’s been a while since Tide fans have seen the Alabama offensive line just completely take over a contest. A dominating performance upfront is long overdue and there is no better time than now.

Feed Jahmyr Gibbs the ball

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

There is zero doubt who Alabama’s most versatile weapon is on offense. Georiga Tech transfer [autotag]Jahmry Gibbs[/autotag] has proven that he is lightning in a bottle and is special both in and out of the backfield. Gibbs should be the focal point of Alabama’s gameplan.

Be quicker with the checks at the line of scrimmage

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Part of Alabama’s struggles on offense, especially on the road, is the amount of time that the Tide spends on making checks and calls at the line of scrimmage. If you go back and watch, almost all snaps are being made with five seconds or less remaining on the play clock. Asking offensive linemen to remain in their stance for that period of time is a tall ask. Alabama has to find a way to be more expedient when making checks at the line of scrimmage.

