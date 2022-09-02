Alabama’s offensive keys to victory against Utah State

In just one day Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will head over to Bryant-Denny Stadium for their 2022 season opener against the Utah State Aggies.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is set to lead the Alabama offense again in 2022 and the expectations are through the roof for the kid from California.

Despite losing weapons such as Jameson Williams, John Metchie, and Brian Robinson, the Alabama offense looks to showcase some new weapons at receiver and running back. Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs and Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton will try to pick up some of the load left by the departed.

Utah State’s defensive style is aggressive and Alabama will have to play sound and fundamental football in order to avoid costly turnovers.

Let’s take a look at the five keys to victory for the Crimson Tide offense.

Avoid negative plays

Utah State does a great job of shooting gaps and disrupting opposing offenses’ rhythms. Alabama will need to avoid negative plays to stay ahead of the chains.

The offensive line needs to show improvement from 2021

Everyone is aware that Alabama was a little underwhelming upfront during the 2021 season. Coach Saban brought in a new offensive line coach in [autotag]Eric Wolford[/autotag] and it appears the change has already done some good. We’ll find out more come Saturday.

A receiver needs to step up

Jamo, Metchie, and Bolden are all gone. It looks like Jermaine Burton, [autotag]Traeshon Holden[/autotag], and [autotag]Kobe Prentice[/autotag] will be the new guys on the block in the receiving corp. One of those guys needs to show they are ready to become the next big playmaker for the Tide.

Find an explosive playmaker

Last season Jameson Williams was Alabama’s homerun threat. The Tide will need to find another player to pick up the slack this season. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is who I am putting my money on.

Let Bryce Young rip it

Bryce Young is the best quarterback in the country and with Bill O’Brien returning as the offensive coordinator, there should be plenty of chemistry and trust between the two. Young is a natural field general and O’Brien should just give the reigns to the offense to Young and let him lead the Tide to victory.

