Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian recovering after heart surgery

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing heart surgery last week.

The university announced the news Tuesday, saying a “congenital cardiovascular anomaly” was discovered during Sarkisian’s annual physical. No other details were provided.

“During Coach Sarkisian’s physical last week, it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly before it became an issue,” a university statement said. “Coach Sarkisian underwent a successful procedure July 2 in Birmingham. He is back home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Sarkisian, 46, is in his second season calling plays under Nick Saban at Alabama. He is in his second stint in Tuscaloosa. After his head-coaching tenure at USC came to an unceremonious end in 2015, Sarkisian landed at Alabama as an offensive analyst for the 2016 season. He then was briefly promoted to offensive coordinator for the College Football Playoff title game against Clemson in place of Lane Kiffin.

Sarkisian then had a two-year stint as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons before returning to Alabama before the 2019 season. Sarkisian also had a five-year run as Washington’s head coach earlier in his career, along with stints as an assistant at USC and with the Oakland Raiders.

Sarkisian’s 2020 offense at Alabama should be explosive yet again just like it was in 2019, though the Tide will work in a new starting quarterback — either redshirt junior Mac Jones or true freshman Bryce Young.

How long Sarkisian will be sidelined following his surgery is unclear.

Steve Sarkisian is entering his second season as Alabama's offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

More from Yahoo Sports: