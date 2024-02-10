Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb accepts position as Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator

In a surprising series of events, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has accepted a position to become the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator. Grubb was slated to be Alabama’s play-caller during the 2024 season.

Grubb even cleared the air several days ago when speaking to the Red Elephant Club.

“I’m Ryan Grubb. I’m your new Offensive Coordinator.”

Grubb joined Alabama’s coaching staff soon after Alabama hired former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. The two have worked together for the past 16 years. Now, DeBoer will be forced to find another play-caller as Grubb heads back to the Pacific Northwest to be a part of the Seahawks organization.

This could not come at a worse time for the Alabama football program. A Junior Day has passed. A handful of key targets on the offensive side of the ball were in Tuscaloosa for visits. Now, the offensive coordinator that was in charge of leading and developing a pass-centric offense at Washington is bound for the NFL.

It is a tough break. However, Alabama should be able to find a replacement in the near future as the rumors of Grubb leaving Alabama have been rampant the last several days. Now that things are official, Alabama can begin its search for the next offensive coordinator.

Seahawks are hiring former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who recently accepted the same position at Alabama, per me and @PeteThamel. Seahawks have filled their OC hole. pic.twitter.com/tzrzI2ATRX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program and its search for a new offensive coordinator.

