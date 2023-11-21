Alabama OC Tommy Rees a semifinalist to win Broyles Award

Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been listed as a semifinalist to win the Broyles Award. The award recognizes the top assistant coach in the country.

The other semifinalists from the SEC are Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, and Missouri defensive lines coach Kevin Peoples.

Rees is in his first season as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. He assumed the role after former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien left to join the New England Patriots.

The former Notre Dame quarterback and offensive coordinator has improved over the course of the season. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had the following to say regarding Rees’ nomination:

“Well, obviously, we nominated him, so we think he’s done a pretty good job,” Saban said with a smile I think he’s done a great job of transforming our offense and players and how they’ve improved. I think that’s made a huge difference in the confidence of our team offensively, as well as our team in general. He’s done an outstanding job.”

It will be interesting to see if Rees wins the award. He has certainly helped lead the Crimson Tide offense to new heights this season.

