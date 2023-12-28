Alabama OC Tommy Rees reveals the two games that shaped Alabama's offensive identity

PASADENA, Cal. − The Alabama football coaching staff made a conscious decision to focus offensive game-planning more on what suited quarterback Jalen Milroe after its dismal 17-3 win over USF in Week 3 − a game in which Milroe was benched.

But it was two other Alabama wins, according to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, that really shaped the Crimson Tide's offensive identity: a 26-20 road win at Texas A&M, and a 42-28 home win over LSU.

"USF, obviously everyone is going to look at that as the turning point, but you really look at the A&M game and probably the LSU game as opportunities that we've built off of, that gave us our identity as we came down the stretch, Rees said Thursday.

Milroe threw for a season-high 321 yards despite taking six sacks against the Aggies. Four weeks later, Milroe ran for 155 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries against LSU in what was his best rushing performance of the season.

"When we made a decision after USF, hey we're going to try to build things around what we really do well, and build it around Jalen, that took a couple weeks to transpire," Rees said Thursday. "You look at the A&M game where we threw it around, because we knew that's what we needed to be that week, and build the pass game around what Jalen likes, to where we were against LSU when we started implementing some of the run game stuff for Jalen."

Rees is in his first season as Alabama's offensive coordinator, and came under heavy criticism in September when Alabama's offense, and its offensive line in particular, struggled mightily. Steady improvement, along with a reliable defense and kicking game, marked what became a 12-1 season with an SEC championship and a CFP berth.

"Finding the strengths of who we are, and saying 'let's put everything around these guys.' That's been a turning point, absolutely," Rees added. "But it starts with the quarterback and making sure he's confident and comfortable with what we're doing."

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

ALL-22 FILM ROOM: Alabama's CFP challenge vs Michigan's top defensive players in Rose Bowl

ALL-22 FILM ROOM: Alabama's CFP challenge vs Michigan's top offensive players in Rose Bowl

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama OC Tommy Rees reveals the two games that shaped Tide's offense