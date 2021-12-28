Alabama OC Bill O’Brien exits COVID isolation, joins team in Dallas

Alabama’s offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was recently forced to enter isolation and quarantine after testing positive for COVID and showing mild symptoms, offensive line coach Doug Marrone was also mandated to follow the same protocols.

O’Brien had to stay back while the rest of the team and coaching staff flew to Dallas, Texas in order to begin on-site preparation for the 2021 Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal against Cincinnati.

Today, O’Brien made the short flight and is now out of isolation, and is with the team.

He gave a short comment on how he’s feeling overall and how working with the team has been.

#Alabama OC Bill O'Brien, who is now in Dallas with the team: "I feel good. Personally, I'm excited to be back. I got in this morning." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 28, 2021

