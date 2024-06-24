Alabama now in strong position to land five-star WR

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide football coaching staff are coming off a massive weekend of official visits in Tuscaloosa. Several of the top prospects in the 2025 class were on campus and received the red-carpet treatment.

One of the most notable visitors this past weekend was five-star wide receiver target Caleb Cunningham of Ackerman, Mississippi.

Cunningham has been very open about his recruitment thus far and has named various programs his leader following his official visits. After visiting with the Crimson Tide, Alabama appears to be in the driver’s seat.

Chad Simmons of On3 explains why it feels different this time for Cunningham and why “Bama is truly his new No. 1”.

"Bama is truly his new No. 1"@ChadSimmons_ on the Tide surging for 5⭐️ Caleb Cunningham 🐘🐘 More: https://t.co/Rkmb7GF66b pic.twitter.com/eYdYIxgL65 — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) June 24, 2024

Whether or not Coach DeBoer and the Alabama staff can close the deal for one of the nation’s top receiver prospects remains to be seen. But considering the recent surge in recruiting for the Crimson Tide, I wouldn’t bet against it.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Cunningham’s recruitment and provide all updates as they become available.

