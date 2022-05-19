Alabama now considered the heavy favorite for four-star safety Derek Williams

Nick Saban and Alabama are on the heels of a massive recruiting month as June is expected to bring in a surplus of the nation’s top talent from the class of 2023 and the Crimson Tide is hoping to make a great impression.

One unofficial visitor expected the first weekend of June is four-star safety from Louisiana, Derek Williams. With just two weeks until his trip to Tuscaloosa, it appears as if the Crimson Tide has taken a strong lead in the recruitment of Williams.

Recently Sam Spiegelman, a National Recruiting Analyst for On3, logged a new prediction for Alabama to land the coveted prospect. Alabama now has a heavy 88.8% chance of landing a commitment from Williams according to On3’s RPM.

The 6-foot-3 defensive back is considered a national top 50 prospect acceding to On3’s Consensus Rankings as well as 247Sports Composite Rankings.

🚨NEW🚨 On3's National Recruiting Analyst @samspiegs has logged a new prediction for Alabama to land four-star safety Derek Williams. Read more HERE (On3+): https://t.co/TD59FMHo6D pic.twitter.com/tFBKcagJFB — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 19, 2022

