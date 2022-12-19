Alabama now appears to be the favorite to land five-star OT Kadyn Proctor
Early signing day is just around the corner and it’s not signing day season without a little late-night drama.
Late Sunday night three-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido announced that he was withdrawing his commitment from the Crimson Tide. Then, not long after, predictions began to fly in for Nick Saban and Alabama to land one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in five-star Kadyn Proctor.
Rumbles of a potential flip from Iowa to Alabama started late last week when it became known that Proctor would be in Tuscaloosa over the weekend just days before early signing day.
Over the last few hours, several predictions for the flip have begun to roll in. Let’s take a look!
247Sports
On3
— Stacey Blackwood (@Blackwood89) December 19, 2022
Richard Young made a possible prediction (since deleted)
Richard Young up to something with Kadyn Proctor😳😳😳👀👀👀🐘🐘🐘 #Rolltide #Alabama pic.twitter.com/BZXIBoBZJs
— Tyler (@tyler_myname) December 19, 2022
A little weird but Proctor's latest follows on Instagram
Update on Kadyn Proctor most recent follows on IG… just saying #Alabama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/5y5p4GTB4g
— Tyler (@tyler_myname) December 19, 2022
Hawkeyes Wire is keeping an eye on the situation
The Alabama Crimson Tide have entered the conversation for Kadyn Proctor, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ five-star commit offensive lineman. https://t.co/LVxBczQz9B
— Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) December 18, 2022
