Alabama now appears to be the favorite to land five-star OT Kadyn Proctor

Late Sunday night three-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido announced that he was withdrawing his commitment from the Crimson Tide. Then, not long after, predictions began to fly in for Nick Saban and Alabama to land one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in five-star Kadyn Proctor.

Rumbles of a potential flip from Iowa to Alabama started late last week when it became known that Proctor would be in Tuscaloosa over the weekend just days before early signing day.

Over the last few hours, several predictions for the flip have begun to roll in. Let’s take a look!

247Sports

On3

Richard Young made a possible prediction (since deleted)

A little weird but Proctor's latest follows on Instagram

Update on Kadyn Proctor most recent follows on IG… just saying #Alabama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/5y5p4GTB4g — Tyler (@tyler_myname) December 19, 2022

Hawkeyes Wire is keeping an eye on the situation

The Alabama Crimson Tide have entered the conversation for Kadyn Proctor, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ five-star commit offensive lineman. https://t.co/LVxBczQz9B — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) December 18, 2022

