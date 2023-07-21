Alabama not the choice to win SEC for first time since 2015 at SEC Media Days

For the first time since 2015, Alabama football is not the projected winner of the Southeastern Conference in a vote of media attending SEC Media Days.

Georgia was named the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC title game in December with 181 points, while Alabama received 62 votes, and LSU 31. The Crimson Tide was picked to win the SEC West division by a narrow margin over the Tigers, however. Alabama drew 165 first-place votes and 1,899 points to remain the West favorite in what will be the final year of SEC divisional play, while LSU secured 117 first-place votes and 1,838 points.

ON THE HUNT: Alabama football is no longer the SEC's target, and Nick Saban seems fine with it | Goodbread

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

WINNERS AND LOSERS: From Spencer Rattler's jewelry to Joe Milton's arm: Winners, losers from SEC Media Days Day 4

Auburn was the media pick to win the SEC in 2015, but the Crimson Tide went on to win both the league title and the national championship that season.

LSU beat Alabama in overtime last season to vault itself to the top of the West, but lost to eventual national champion Georgia 50-30 in the SEC title game. Alabama toppled Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, but its hopes for a league championship, and by extension, a CFP berth, were dashed by two regular-season losses to Tennessee and the Tigers.

Despite Alabama's favored status in the West, LSU returns more proven talent at more key positions, including quarterback, left tackle and edge rusher, than does the Crimson Tide.

Advertisement

Alabama opens the season at home against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2, and its rematch with LSU will be in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 4.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama not the projected choice to win SEC for first time since 2015