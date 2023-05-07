Alabama No. 3 in the post-spring composite rankings
Spring football is complete and we are now in the infancy stages of the college football offseason. With the spring football practices and scrimmages now over, the post-spring rankings have been dropped, and our friends over at College Sports Wire put together a composite rankings list.
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide came in at No. 3 in the composite rankings behind only the defending national champions Georgia at No. 1 and the Michigan Wolverines at No. 2.
The four polls that make up the post-spring football composite rankings:
Following spring ball and with the continued concern about the quarterback position, the Crimson Tide saw its rankings drop a bit. Both ESPN and CBS Sports have Alabama ranked at No. 6 in their respective polls.
Needless to say, 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for coach Saban and the Tide!
