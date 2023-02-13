Alabama is No. 1 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll
The Alabama men’s basketball team is now the top-ranked team in the nation, according to the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.
Nate Oats has transformed this program in ways no one could have imagined. Whether it be recruiting, winning the regular season or making the NCAA Men’s Tournament, the Crimson Tide is one of the elite programs in the game.
After a win against Auburn on the road, and a Purdue loss, the Crimson Tide earn the No. 1 ranking for the first time in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.
The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday and is listed below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
22-3
782 (15)
+2
2
Houston
23-2
775
—
3
Purdue
23-3
728
-2
4
UCLA
21-4
679
+3
5
20-5
642
+1
6
UVA
19-4
634
+3
7
Kansas
20-5
624
+1
8
Arizona
12-4
554
-4
9
Baylor
19-6
549
+3
9
Marquette
20-6
455
—
11
19-6
438
-6
12
Gonzaga
21-5
368
+4
13
Miami
20-5
360
+7
14
Kansas State
19-6
354
-3
15
Indiana
18-7
346
+3
16
Xavier
19-6
328
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
22-5
305
-3
18
Iowa State
16-8
238
-5
19
Creighton
17-8
226
+7
20
SDSU
20-5
158
+3
21
Providence
18-7
151
-4
22
NC State
20-6
128
—
23
UConn
19-7
119
-2
24
TCU
17-8
78
-5
25
18-7
65
+9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Clemson; No. 24 Duke.
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1.