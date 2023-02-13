Alabama is No. 1 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll

The Alabama men’s basketball team is now the top-ranked team in the nation, according to the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.

Nate Oats has transformed this program in ways no one could have imagined. Whether it be recruiting, winning the regular season or making the NCAA Men’s Tournament, the Crimson Tide is one of the elite programs in the game.

After a win against Auburn on the road, and a Purdue loss, the Crimson Tide earn the No. 1 ranking for the first time in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.

The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday and is listed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

22-3

782 (15)

+2

2

Houston

23-2

775

3

Purdue

23-3

728

-2

4

UCLA

21-4

679

+3

5

Texas

20-5

642

+1

6

UVA

19-4

634

+3

7

Kansas

20-5

624

+1

8

Arizona

12-4

554

-4

9

Baylor

19-6

549

+3

9

Marquette

20-6

455

11

Tennessee

19-6

438

-6

12

Gonzaga

21-5

368

+4

13

Miami

20-5

360

+7

14

Kansas State

19-6

354

-3

15

Indiana

18-7

346

+3

16

Xavier

19-6

328

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

22-5

305

-3

18

Iowa State

16-8

238

-5

19

Creighton

17-8

226

+7

20

SDSU

20-5

158

+3

21

Providence

18-7

151

-4

22

NC State

20-6

128

23

UConn

19-7

119

-2

24

TCU

17-8

78

-5

25

Texas A&M

18-7

65

+9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Clemson; No. 24 Duke.

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1.

