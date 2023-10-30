Alabama’s Nick Saban breaks down why Jayden Daniels is so dangerous

If there is one thing that has plagued Nick Saban during his tenure at Alabama, it’s a mobile quarterback. Let’s look at a few of the quarterbacks Saban has lost to: Cam Newton, Johnny Manziel, Nick Marshall, Deshaun Watson and Jayden Daniels.

There is an element to the game these guys bring that makes it even tougher to stop them. You have to run a spy against them and sometimes that doesn’t even work. Saban found that out the hard way as Daniels led the Tigers with 112 yards on 18 carries to lead the Tigers to an overtime victory over the Tide.

Here is what Saban had to say about Daniels this week.

“They’re the No. 1 offensive team in the country and it starts with the quarterback, Jayden Daniels,” Saban said, per On3. “This guy is a phenomenal player. He’s a dual threat player, he’s great passer, he makes lots of plays with his feet, he’s fast. Not only can he scramble to run, but he can scramble to throw.

“He killed us last year. The guy was a really good player last year. He’s a really good player now. I think, overall, they execute their offense to perfection. It starts with him because he makes the right reads relative to runs and passes and zone option plays and pass-down plays.”

If Daniels has a great game Saturday, he may find himself as the Heisman favorite.

