Alabama, Nick Saban agree on contract extension through 2030 with added salary increase

Nick Saban is entering season No. 15 as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. Though there are constant questions regarding his imminent retirement, there should be one answer: not anytime soon.

It was revealed that Alabama and Saban agreed on a contract extension that will run through the 2030 season and a pay increase that will once again make him the highest-earning coach in all of college football. This results in Saban dethroning Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who recently became the highest-paid coach, but he now sits at No. 2, just behind Saban.

The seven-time collegiate national championship-winning head coach will earn $11.7 million per year.

Saban will turn 71 years old during the 2022 season, and he will be 79 when this new contract expires.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire