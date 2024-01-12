Alabama negotiating contract with Washington’s Kalen DeBoer for their next head coach, per report

Huge news for the Clemson faithful: Dabo Swinney will likely remain the Tigers’ head coach.

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Alabama is currently negotiating a contract with Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. With this news, it is safe to say that Dabo Swinney will be remaining with the Clemson football program.

This is all in response to one of the best coaches in college football history, Nick Saban, retiring from coaching after a hall-of-fame career. Swinney to Bama, for many, made a lot of sense with Swinney’s history with the program and his track record as a National Championship head coach.

There is no true confirmation yet, but right now, we can take a sigh of relief.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Washington HC Kalen DeBoer is negotiating a contract to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, per @ClowESPN pic.twitter.com/0J3Lo3SJWo — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 12, 2024

