Alabama’s Nate Oats shuts down Kentucky coaching rumors

(WHNT) — Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari is reportedly being hired to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks’ program.

With those reports come rumors about who is going to replace Calipari as head coach of the Wildcats and Alabama head coach Nate Oats was one of the first names thrown into the mix.

Don’t worry Alabama fans: Oats isn’t going anywhere. The Alabama head coach released a statement Monday night addressing the Kentucky coaching rumors.

“Bama Nation, I am fully committed to this team and to this University. We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men’s basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach. Roll Tide!”

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also released a statement saying in part that the University is committed to supporting Nate Oats as he continues to lead Alabama men’s basketball.

This past season, Oats led his team to the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

