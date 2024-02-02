Alabama named as team with most questions to answer in the spring

Alabama football’s 2023 season ended on a sour note with a loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff. Shortly after the 2024 offseason began, the Crimson Tide was sent into a whirlwind of confusion as head coach Nick Saban retired and the roster was ravaged by the transfer portal.

Hiring former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was a strong move for the Alabama program, but it didn’t stop some stars from hitting the portal. One of the biggest concerns regarding DeBoer was his ability, or inability, to recruit at a high level, whether it be out of high school or in the transfer portal.

Recently, ESPN college football experts shared their superlatives from the recent transfer portal window (subscription required). When asked which program has the most questions as the Spring Transfer Portal window nears, Tom Luginbill says it’s Alabama.

“The month of January hasn’t been kind to the Crimson Tide, following the coaching change as DeBoer and his staff watched multiple high-profile players and starters — many of whom are future high NFL draft choices — enter the portal,” writes Luginbill. “The real question that needs to be asked at the end of the spring for Alabama is who else on this roster might look to depart? Secondly, will spring transfers actually be an upgrade over what Alabama currently has on their roster? You don’t replace a Caleb Downs with another Caleb Downs — they don’t exist. Alabama needs to keep this roster intact following spring football and then add to it with upgrades if they are available.”

The key to the spring portal, as Luginbill points out, is that DeBoer cannot look to outright replace some of the stars he lost in January. Also, the new Crimson Tide head coach must use this team before the window opens to pitch his vision for the 2024 season to players who are considering entering the portal and leaving Tuscaloosa.

There are many unknowns regarding the future of the Alabama program, but it doesn’t seem fair just yet to judge DeBoer and his new coaching staff on what’s happened so far. At the end of the day, the results on the field will be what matters most, but it helps to have some of the most talented players in the nation on his roster.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire