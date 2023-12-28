Alabama named one of two leaders for USC DB transfer Domani Jackson

The Alabama football team has already received one transfer commitment this offseason. Texas A&M defensive lineman Lebbeus “LT” Overton announced that he was transferring to the Crimson Tide over a week ago. Now, it seems that Alabama is trending to land another transfer.

According to On3Sports’ Pete Nakos, Alabama and Michigan are currently the leaders to land a commitment from USC cornerback transfer Domani Jackson.

This comes as no surprise. Coming out of high school, Alabama was considered the runner-up to USC to land a commitment from the California native. He was heavily recruited by the Alabama coaching staff. Now, there is a strong chance that he chooses to play for the Crimson Tide for the remainder of his college career.

In two seasons in Los Angeles, Jackson recorded 34 tackles and four pass deflections.

There has been no word as to whether or not Jackson will visit or has visited Tuscaloosa. The same can be said for Michigan. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest regarding Jackson’s recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football’s involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire