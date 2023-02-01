Alabama named a finalist in 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon’s recruitment
Recently, 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon listed Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment. The Tide was one of 11 schools to make the cut.
Solomon plays both cornerback and wide receiver for Schley County High School in Ellaville, Georgia. As a junior, Solomon hauled in 86 receptions for 1,210 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. At cornerback, he tallied 29 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.
His ability to play both sides of the ball at an elite level stands out on film. He has great size and versatility to play on either side of the ball at the college level.
Something interesting to note is that Alabama is also recruiting his brother, Zayden Walker. Walker is a recruit in the 2025 class. However, the two will likely look to pair up at the next level.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jalewis Solomon’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
40
50
Rivals
4
110
18
13
ESPN
4
105
20
9
On3 Recruiting
4
91
14
10
247 Composite
4
118
19
12
Vitals
Hometown
Ellaville, Georgia
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 11, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on July 30, 2022
Top schools
Happy heavenly birthday dad, I love you🕊️❤️ https://t.co/09Kn4jCbI1
— Jalewis Solomon 4⭐️ (@SolomonJalewis) January 28, 2023