Alabama named a finalist in 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon’s recruitment

Recently, 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon listed Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment. The Tide was one of 11 schools to make the cut.

Solomon plays both cornerback and wide receiver for Schley County High School in Ellaville, Georgia. As a junior, Solomon hauled in 86 receptions for 1,210 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. At cornerback, he tallied 29 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

His ability to play both sides of the ball at an elite level stands out on film. He has great size and versatility to play on either side of the ball at the college level.

Something interesting to note is that Alabama is also recruiting his brother, Zayden Walker. Walker is a recruit in the 2025 class. However, the two will likely look to pair up at the next level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jalewis Solomon’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

40

50

Rivals

4

110

18

13

ESPN

4

105

20

9

On3 Recruiting

4

91

14

10

247 Composite

4

118

19

12

 

Vitals

Hometown

Ellaville, Georgia

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

6-1

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 11, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on July 30, 2022

Top schools

