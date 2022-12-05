Alabama moves into top five in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Alabama came as close as a team can get to the playoffs without making it. The Crimson Tide is the first team out and will face the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama moved up without needing to play a game on conference championship weekend.

At No. 5, the Crimson Tide sits behind No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3TCU, No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Georgia.

With one game left on the schedule, there are a lot of questions left for this Alabama team to answer. Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the 2022 season comes to a close.

