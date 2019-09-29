Alabama moves to No. 1 ahead of Clemson in post-Week 5 AP poll

There’s a new No. 1 in the post-Week 5 Associated Press top 25.

Alabama is the new top team in the country after Clemson survived 21-20 at North Carolina on Saturday. The Tar Heels scored with just over a minute left and elected to go for a go-ahead two-point conversion instead of a game-tying extra point. The conversion failed and Clemson recovered the onside kick to run out the clock.

Alabama, meanwhile, blew out Ole Miss. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith set a school record with five touchdown catches and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set a record with six touchdown passes. Tagovailoa also set the Alabama career record for most touchdowns in the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former Clemson sports information director Tim Bourret noted that Clemson was the first team to drop from No. 1 in the AP poll after a win in nearly four years.

Clemson drops to #2 in AP poll after winning. First time #1 has dropped to #2 after a win since 11-8-15 when Ohio State won over Minnesota 28-14 yet fell to #2. Ironically, Clemson was the team that moved to #1. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 29, 2019

While Georgia stayed at No. 3, Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 4 after a big road win at Nebraska. LSU dropped to No. 5 after not playing on Saturday. The rest of the top 10 goes Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida. The Irish moved up one place after beating then-No. 18 Virginia. The Cavaliers fell to No. 23.

Story continues

SMU is in the poll after starting the season at 5-0. The Mustangs won at South Florida and are undefeated five games into a season for the first time since the 1983 season. SMU is at No. 24, a spot ahead of Texas A&M. The Aggies dropped two spots after a close win over Arkansas.

Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Texas

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Uowa

15. Washington

16. Boise State

17. Utah

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Arizona State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Wake Forest

23. Virginia

24. SMU

25. Texas A&M

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: