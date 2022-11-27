Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win
Alabama's win over Auburn was enough to bump the Crimson Tide up in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Tigers dropped seven spots, more than any other team this week.
Arkansas would likely draw a large crowd to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl.
Lincoln Riley was clearly going to immediately improve USC football, but no one predicted his team would be this good during his first season.
From seniors to sophomores, a number of key Michigan pieces trending up after biggest win off the season, 45-23, at Ohio State.
Wisconsin is finalizing a deal to hire Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as its next football coach. Fickell is in his sixth season with the Bearcats/
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Following the 38-34 victory over Oregon to move to 9-3 (6-3 Pac-12) on the year, the Oregon State football team climbed the national rankings as the Beavers checked in at No.
2023 wide receiver Karmello English made a trip to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. He was formerly committed to Auburn.
Florida State posted its first winning season since 2017, and swept in-state rivals Florida and Miami for the first time in six years.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 14
Following their win over No. 15 Notre Dame, Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth explains why 11-1 USC isn't just in the College Football Playoff with a win over Utah in the Pac-12 title game or where they should be ranked in the Top 4, but how this team can win a National Championship.
The final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the regular season saw Penn State make one more move up the poll.
Florida Atlantic lost to Western Kentucky on Saturday to drop to 5-7 for the second straight season.
The Ducks fell six spots in the USA TODAY Coaches poll after the 38-34 loss to the Beavers.
For Cincinnati and Clemson, home did them no favors in trying to drive momentum into New Year’s Six or a College Football Playoff berth.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the biggest games from college football’s 2022 rivalry week.
Luke Fickell went 57-18 at Cincinnati and famously led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.