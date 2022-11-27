Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the chaos that ensued in Rivalry Week is reflected in the movement near the top of the rankings.

Alabama moves up one spot to No. 6 due to the LSU loss against Texas A&M.

Ohio State drops from No. 2 to No. 5 after the big loss to Michigan, now ranked No. 2, at home.

The fate of the Crimson Tide’s postseason now sits in the hands of the College Football Playoff committee. It’s not likely but there’s still a chance Alabama can sneak into the top four.

A lot must happen during conference championships, but stranger things have happened, just look at the last two weeks of college football.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as conference championships get underway.

