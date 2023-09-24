Alabama moves up in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Alabama managed to take down Ole Miss despite being down a point at the half. A final score of 24-10 came as a result of an impressive second-half performance. It was ultimately enough to move the Crimson Tide up a spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Not much changed in the few spots ahead of Alabama, with the exception of Notre Dame falling due to a last-second loss to Ohio State.

Next Week, the Crimson Tide hits the road to take on Mississippi State in Starkville.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 is listed below.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire