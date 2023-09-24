Alabama moves up in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll
Alabama managed to take down Ole Miss despite being down a point at the half. A final score of 24-10 came as a result of an impressive second-half performance. It was ultimately enough to move the Crimson Tide up a spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
Not much changed in the few spots ahead of Alabama, with the exception of Notre Dame falling due to a last-second loss to Ohio State.
Next Week, the Crimson Tide hits the road to take on Mississippi State in Starkville.
The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 is listed below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
4-0
1592 (61)
–
2
4-0
1495
–
3
4-0
1414 (2)
+1
4
Florida State
4-0
1390
-1
5
4-0
1336
+1
6
4-0
1268
-1
7
4-0
1225
–
8
Washington
4-0
1194
–
9
4-0
1071
+2
10
Utah
4-0
1010
–
11
3-1
930
+1
12
3-1
844
+1
13
4-1
837
-4
14
4-0
784
–
15
4-0
698
+2
16
Duke
4-0
605
+2
17
Washington State
4-0
555
+7
18
Miami
4-0
485
+3
19
3-1
404
+1
20
Ole Miss
3-1
305
-4
21
Oregon State
3-1
293
-6
22
Missouri
4-0
140
+5
23
3-1
134
+6
24
Kansas
4-0
120
+9
25
Kansas State
3-1
109
+1
Schools dropped out:
No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA
Others receiving votes:
Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.