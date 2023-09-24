Advertisement

Alabama moves up in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama managed to take down Ole Miss despite being down a point at the half. A final score of 24-10 came as a result of an impressive second-half performance. It was ultimately enough to move the Crimson Tide up a spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Not much changed in the few spots ahead of Alabama, with the exception of Notre Dame falling due to a last-second loss to Ohio State.

Next Week, the Crimson Tide hits the road to take on Mississippi State in Starkville.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 is listed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

4-0

1592 (61)

2

Michigan

4-0

1495

3

Ohio State

4-0

1414 (2)

+1

4

Florida State

4-0

1390

-1

5

Texas

4-0

1336

+1

6

Southern California

4-0

1268

-1

7

Penn State

4-0

1225

8

Washington

4-0

1194

9

Oregon

4-0

1071

+2

10

Utah

4-0

1010

11

Alabama

3-1

930

+1

12

Louisiana State

3-1

844

+1

13

Notre Dame

4-1

837

-4

14

Oklahoma

4-0

784

15

North Carolina

4-0

698

+2

16

Duke

4-0

605

+2

17

Washington State

4-0

555

+7

18

Miami

4-0

485

+3

19

Tennessee

3-1

404

+1

20

Ole Miss

3-1

305

-4

21

Oregon State

3-1

293

-6

22

Missouri

4-0

140

+5

23

Florida

3-1

134

+6

24

Kansas

4-0

120

+9

25

Kansas State

3-1

109

+1

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire