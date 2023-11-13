Alabama moves up in latest MBB Coaches Poll

Alabama men’s basketball has started the 2023-2024 college basketball season 2-0, averaging over 100 points per game. The wins were against Morehead State and Indiana State, but strong non-conference opponents and the daunting SEC schedule wait ahead.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports college basketball Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide moves up two spots, from No. 24 to No. 22. This makes Alabama the fifth-highest-rated team in the SEC. Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee rank above the Tide.

Next up for head coach Nate Oats and his team is South Alabama on Tuesday, followed by Mercer on Friday. Both games will take place in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the 2023-2024 season progresses.

