Alabama moves ahead of Tennessee heading into fourth quarter
Alabama thought it had scored but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty in the third quarter Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee then saw the Crimson Tide take a delay of game penalty.
So, Alabama was looking at third-and-goal from the 16.
Bryce Young with a Houdini act and eventually throws toward a receiver in the end zone.
Somehow, the Crimson Tide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks wound up on the turf with the Tennessee defender.
Out came the flag, and a bad situation turned into a first-and-goal from the Tennessee 2.
Was defensive PI the right call here? pic.twitter.com/ZipjxxhWjd
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022
The next play saw Jahmyr Gibbs score his third TD of the game and the PAT put the Tide up 35-34.
Alabama turns the penalty into 7 to take the lead! pic.twitter.com/0xUnFSRBfc
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022
The reason Tennessee was down by a point — at that point — was because Chase McGrath missed a PAT after the previous Vols score.