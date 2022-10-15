Alabama moves ahead of Tennessee heading into fourth quarter

Alabama thought it had scored but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty in the third quarter Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee then saw the Crimson Tide take a delay of game penalty.

So, Alabama was looking at third-and-goal from the 16.

Bryce Young with a Houdini act and eventually throws toward a receiver in the end zone.

Somehow, the Crimson Tide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks wound up on the turf with the Tennessee defender.

Out came the flag, and a bad situation turned into a first-and-goal from the Tennessee 2.

Was defensive PI the right call here? pic.twitter.com/ZipjxxhWjd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

The next play saw Jahmyr Gibbs score his third TD of the game and the PAT put the Tide up 35-34.

Alabama turns the penalty into 7 to take the lead! pic.twitter.com/0xUnFSRBfc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

The reason Tennessee was down by a point — at that point — was because Chase McGrath missed a PAT after the previous Vols score.

