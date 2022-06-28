Alabama Morning Drive: Walter Camp’s preseason All-American team features three Tide players

Good morning, Tide! Welcome back to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive where each weekday morning we try to deliver the top stories involving the Alabama Crimson Tide.

As we hit the summer months in anticipation of the season, All-SEC and All-American preseason lists continue to roll out.

On Monday, Walter Camp released its 2022 preseason All-American lists and the Crimson Tide had three players land on the first team. A total of 50 college football players were selected from around the country which comprised of 25 players each on the first and second teams.

Here are the players that made this list from Alabama.

Bryce Young, Quarterback

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Will Anderson, Linebacker

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Eli Ricks, Defensive Back

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: Eli Ricks #1 of the LSU Tigers gestures while scoring a touchdown on an interception during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

1