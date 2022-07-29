Alabama Morning Drive: Tide set to host five-star Keon Keeley over the weekend

Good morning, Tide fans and welcome to our Friday edition of Alabama Morning Drive.

Nick Saban and Alabama are fresh off the massive commitment of five-star Caleb Downs and now the coaching staff is set to host another five-star on an unofficial visit this weekend in Keon Keeley.

Keeley is the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect according to On3’s rankings and is currently committed to Notre Dame.

Keeley has been committed to the Fighting Irish for more than a year now, but it appears the talented pass rusher is still combing through his options and a flip to the Crimson Tide is not completely out of the question. Receiving this visit is certainly a step in the right direction.

Jahmyr Gibbs lands on Hornung Award watch list

Jordan Battle tabbed on Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Caleb Downs releases video on how he made his decision

