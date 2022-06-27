Alabama Morning Drive: Tide receives a pair of Sunday commitments

Good Monday morning, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome back to Alabama Morning Drive! I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend. And what a massive recruiting weekend it turned out to be for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The good news started on Sunday afternoon when three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard announced his commitment to Alabama. If that wasn’t enough good news for Tide fans, later Sunday evening, five-star defensive back Tony Mitchell also made his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide.

Hubbard is a talented prospect who plays quarterback for his high school team but will most likely transition to the defensive side of the ball in college and play safety.

Mitchell is an all-world safety prospect who just a couple of weeks ago was receiving a lot of buzz in favor of SEC rival Texas A&M. It appears as if coach Saban and the rest of the staff in Tuscaloosa showed everything they needed to in order to secure Mitchell’s commitment.

Both announcements were made on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at a few other stories that Alabama fans need to be following this morning.

Bryce Young raves about Jahmyr Gibbs

Apr 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) returns a kick during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

While at the Manning Passing Academy over the weekend, Alabama quarterback [autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag] had a chance to speak with the media. Young was asked about Georgia Tech running back transfer [autotag]Jahmyr Gibbs[/autotag] and let’s just say Young is really excited to have Gibbs in Tuscaloosa.

Young had this to say about Gibbs.

“Jah is super explosive. Super dynamic. He’s lightning in a bottle. Every time he touches the ball, he’s a threat. Getting the ball in his hands. Just seeing him being able to improve and do great things with it has been really fun for me to watch. I’m excited to watch him and see how electric he is going to be this year.”

Alabama picks up its first commitment from the class of 2024

In-state wide receiver [autotag]Perry Thompson[/autotag] became the first commitment for Alabama in the class of 2024 over the weekend. Thompson earned his offer while camping with Alabama just a couple of weeks ago.

Former Alabama forward Alex Tchikou announces his transfer destination

They Tried To Slow me Down, God Had a Bigger Plan ! 🙏🏾 #gorams pic.twitter.com/G52cAjEgrW — Alex “FrenTchi” Tchikou (@tcalex0) June 26, 2022

That is going to wrap up our Monday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

