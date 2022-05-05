Alabama Morning Drive: Can the Tide pull another WR from the portal?

Good Thursday morning, Tide fans! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive where we bring you the latest news and notes on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In today’s edition, we are going to take another trip inside the NCAA transfer portal which now features the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison. Can Nick Saban and the Tide haul in yet another coveted receiver from the portal? We will discuss that and also look at hoops target which is also in the portal and is close to making a decision.

First…Decision coming for Jarod Lucas…

Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Jarod Lucas (2) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. The Wildcats beat the Beavers 83-69. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team have already reeled in one of the top transfers in guard Mark Sears. Now Oats and the coaching staff have shifted their focus to another talented guard in the portal, Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas.

Lucas is a lethal shooter, shooting nearly 39% from behind the arc and 87% from the free throw line during the 2021-22 season.

It’s likely that Lucas makes a decision this week and it is most likely down to Alabama and Nevada.

Finally…Tide’s chances with Jordan Addison…

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison has officially entered the transfer portal and his services are in high demand.

It wasn’t but a few days ago that it was rumored that Addison would eventually enter the portal and sign a massive NIL deal with the USC Trojans. But now that Addison has officially entered the portal, it looks like there are a few more teams involved.

On Wednesday, the news broke that Addison was out in California working out with Alabama’s star quarterback Bryce Young.

Can coach Saban and the Tide haul in yet another talented wide receiver transfer this offseason? Well, as in most cases, I wouldn’t count out the Tide just yet.

