Alabama Morning Drive: Tide players continue to rave about Jaheim Oatis

Alabama players offer high praise of Jaheim Oatis

Columbia Wildcats defensive end Jaheim Oatis (90) waits on the sidelines during the third quarter of a football game against the Poplarville Hornets in Poplarville, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Columbia At Popular Hs Football

By now all of you have heard the story of how freshman defensive lineman [autotag]Jaheim Oatis[/autotag] arrived in Tuscaloosa weighing in at over 400 pounds and has since lost over 70 pounds since January.

This week a couple of Alabama veterans have offered up praise on the mammoth defensive lineman. [autotag]Will Anderson[/autotag] had this to say on Monday.

“He’s one of the freshmen who came in, worked hard and didn’t complain. He did exactly what he said he was going to do. I remember I was on Twitter and he was (saying) he was going to come in and lose weight and compete for a spot. I remember I looked at Coach Roach and said these are the type of players we need in our locker room.”

Starting center [autotag]Darrian Dalcourt[/autotag] also commented on Oatis, saying.

“He’s a young player, he’s a great player. He’s strong, heavy, I’ve never really seen a freshman be built like that so early on, but he’s a great player. Great addition to the D-Line.”

Tennessee and Missouri start their seasons on Thursday

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws during the second quarter of the Music City Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Tennessee and Missouri will get the SEC slate started in Week 1 on Thursday night.

The Vols will kick off against Ball State at 6:00 p.m. CT on the SECN while Missouri will take on Louisiana Tech at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Jordan Battle is ready to compete on Saturday

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates after defeating the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Senior defensive back [autotag]Jordan Battle[/autotag] spoke to the media on Tuesday and described his anticipation for Saturday.

“I’m very excited. It’s been a while. I feel like it’s been a while since January. Now that it’s here, it is very exciting. Kind of have anxiety. Kind of anxious to get on the field and hit somebody else. We’ve been hitting each other for the past few months, so kind of fun to get out there and compete with somebody else.”

Alabama football practice footage from Tuesday

Alabama gets you ready for game week

