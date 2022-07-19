Alabama Morning Drive: Tide to take center stage at SEC media days

Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a great start to the work week as we get things rolling in Atlanta at the 2022 SEC media days.

Speaking of media days, Tuesday is Alabama’s turn at the podium. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will address the media from around 8:05-8:35 a.m. CT. Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and Jordan Battle will each take turns at the podium between 9:00 and 9:20 a.m. The SEC Network will televise media days in its entirety.

There are bound to be plenty of questions directed at coach Saban regarding NIL and conference realignment and as is always the case, the seven-time national championship-winning coach will give a response that will have pundits talking until the season kicks off.

Let’s take a look at a few other stories involving the Tide this morning.

Bryce Young, Will Anderson make Maxwell Award watch list

Chad Simmons of On3 puts in RPM for Cormani McClain to Alabama

On3's Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has placed an expert prediction for Alabama to land Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain🐘 New intel (On3+): https://t.co/M3EmYMi1cC pic.twitter.com/ckIjUvhjsD — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 18, 2022

Alabama picking up momentum for four-star OT Olaus Alinen

Story continues

.@JosephAHastings has submitted an On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick for #Alabama to land 4-star OL Olaus Alinen. Details for his pick below: ➡️ https://t.co/vJQBhBvtGi (On3+) #RollTide pic.twitter.com/uV9e1UednZ — BamaOn3 (@BamaOn3) July 18, 2022

Five-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley is on flip watch to Alabama

🚨NEW🚨 Notre Dame EDGE commit Keon Keeley ranks No. 3 and five-stars in the latest 2023 On300🍀https://t.co/xn1CtUASNk pic.twitter.com/i0f3NKURxJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 18, 2022

That is going to wrap up our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1