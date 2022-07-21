Alabama Morning Drive: Tide adds a pair of football commitments

Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome back to another Thursday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. The weekend is just around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I am looking forward to it!

Wednesday was a big day for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in terms of the recruiting trail. Not only did the Tide add a talented kicker to the class of 2023 but they also picked up their second commitment for the class of 2024.

Conor Talty, a kicker from Chicago announced his commitment on Twitter. The class of 2024 addition came from a four-star athlete from Georiga, Martavious Collins. Collins is expected to play tight end in Tuscaloosa.

Decision coming soon for five-star Caleb Downs

5️⃣star safety Caleb Downs is planning to make his commitment before his senior season. 🐘🐶☘️🌰https://t.co/FIisGKLDlv *** Downs said he left the ND glove at school by mistake. pic.twitter.com/v6oyR5tPww — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) July 20, 2022

Bryce Young adds ESPY award to his collection

ESPN personality has horrendous Heisman thoughts

ESPN execs must have had an office bet to see who could hire the sorriest excuse for a sports personality that the world has ever seen.@MadDogUnleashed was it. pic.twitter.com/ZKhA32VUTu — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) July 20, 2022

Nimari Burnett is ready to get back on the court

