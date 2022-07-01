Alabama Morning Drive: ‘Super Conferences’ are the future of college football

Good Friday morning, folks! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope everyone has enjoyed their work week as we head into a long holiday weekend.

Our lead story this morning shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of you who just lightly keeps up with the world of college football. It was announced on Thursday that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten.

You may be asking yourself, what does this have to do with Alabama? Well, in actual reality, it has everything to do with Alabama. The landscape of college football is drastically changing, and rather quickly I might add. The transfer portal looks like a New York subway, NIL lacks clarity and accountability, and like it or not, major conference realignment is imminent.

Oklahoma and Texas are on their way to the SEC in a couple of years and now with the announcement of USC and UCLA on the move, the future of many conferences is looking bleak. It is only a matter of time before “Super Conferences” become a very real thing in college football.

What that looks like exactly is a little unclear, but I imagine, in less than 10 years, there will most likely just be two major conferences in college football with the SEC and the Big Ten leading the way.

Obviously, this is all still speculation but the writing is on the wall and change is on the way.

Let’s take a quick look at a few other stories to follow this morning.

Malik Muhammad is down to three

Former Alabama pitcher announces transfer destination

Can’t wait for this new journey with @CowgirlSB Go Pokes!🧡🖤🤠 pic.twitter.com/pQU443wXcf — Lexi Kilfoyl (@lexikilfoyl) June 30, 2022

Alabama TE target Riley Williams will announces his commitment today

Story continues

Commitment tomorrow at 3pm PST and 6pm EST pic.twitter.com/KBjyageO9I — Riley Williams (@ri_will_) July 1, 2022

'Bama hoops offers rising wing Comeh Emuobor

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama🙏🏾 #Gocrimsontide pic.twitter.com/AQaTMnQD9X — Comeh Emuobor (@comeh_emuobor) July 1, 2022

That is going to wrap up our Friday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

