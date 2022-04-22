Alabama Morning Drive: A pair of former ‘Bama hoops players find new teams

Good Friday morning, ‘Bama fans. Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive where each weekday morning we try to bring you the latest news and notes involving the Alabama Crimson Tide!

In today’s edition, we are going to take a look at where a pair of former Alabama basketball players intend to transfer and which Alabama football players were named Student-Athletes of the Week.

First…Juwan Gary has a new home…

About two weeks ago Juwan Gary announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. It didn’t take Gary long to find a new home. On Thursday afternoon Gary announced that he had committed to Nebraska to continue his collegiate basketball career.

Next…Jusaun Holt to stay in the SEC…

Jusaun Holt spent just one season in Tuscaloosa before deciding that he needed a fresh start. The former four-star recruit won’t have to move too far as Holt has decided to stay within the confines of the SEC. Holt announced on Thursday that he had committed to SEC rival Georgia.

Finally…Alabama football announces Student-Athletes of the Week…

Each week the Alabama football team announces its Student-Athletes of the Week. This week the recipients are quarterback Ty Simpson, defensive lineman DJ Dale, and offensive lineman Tanner Bowles.

