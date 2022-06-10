Alabama Morning Drive: Each official visitor set to arrive today in Tuscaloosa

Good Friday morning, Alabama nation! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive where we do our best here at Roll Tide Wire to deliver the latest news and notes involving your beloved Crimson Tide each weekday morning.

We have a really fun installment this morning as we are going to take a quick look at which prospects are expected to be in Tuscaloosa today to start their official visits with the Tide.

This weekend is one of the most impressive lists of prospects that will be in town at one time as you will ever see. Seven of the top 100 players according to On3 are set to be on campus over the weekend, five of which are five-star prospects and national top 25 players.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a chance to impress some of the nation’s best, and I expect this weekend to generate a lot of national buzz on the recruiting trail.

Let’s take a look at who is set to be on campus, shall we?

Arch Manning, Five-star QB

Newman High School quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass during a playoff game against Catholic High of New Iberia, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

Kadyn Proctor, Five-star OT

Southeast Polk junior offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) works to keep a rushing Ankeny defender away from his quarterback during Friday’s game in Ankeny. The third-ranked Hawks beat the No. 1 Rams, 21-7.

Francis Mauigoa, Five-star OT

Anthony Hill, Five-star LB

The #1 Edge in the Class of 2023, Anthony Hill Jr. , tells me that he will take the following visits this summer: TCU- June 6 ✅

Texas- June 12

Texas A&M- June 17

Alabama- June 26 Hill attends Ryan High School in Denton, TX. pic.twitter.com/7KOcWdoK2n — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2021

Richard Young, Five-star RB

LehighÕs Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, October, 22, 2021. Lehigh won.

Eli Holstein, Four-star QB, (Committed to Alabama)

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10) leaps in for a 1-yard score in the third quarter of the Class 5A State Championship game between Ponchatoula and Zachary at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, December 11, 2021. (Michael DeMocker)

Wilkin Formby, Four-star OT

Olaus Alinen, Four-star OT

Raul Aguirre, Four-star LB

Eugene Wilson III, Four-star WR

