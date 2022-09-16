Alabama Morning Drive: Nick Saban addresses Alabama’s road woes

Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Friday edition of Alabama Morning Drive! I hope everyone has had a great week now that we have finally made it to the weekend.

Each Thursday night during the football season, Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes part in “Hey Coach”, a call-in radio show for Tide fans to ask the ball coach some questions. This has also been a place where coach Saban has delivered some epic rants and memorable one-liners.

Last night coach Saban addressed something that has been an issue for his program for the last couple of seasons, road games. In 2021 Alabama lost on the road to Texas A&M but also struggled at Florida and at Auburn. The trip to Austin to face Texas is fresh on Tide fans’ memories as well.

Coach Saban believes the mentality of his team needs to change in order to play better on the road. Here is what Saban had to say.

Saban: "We used to play better on the road around here than what we played at home because we had some hateful competitors on our team and when they played on the road, they were mad at 100,000 people, not just the 11 they were playing against." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 16, 2022

It will be interesting to see if this message hits home with the Crimson Tide players or not. Alabama will not have a road game until Oct. 1 when they travel to Fayetteville to take on top-ten Arkansas.

Alabama volleyball in Texas for trio of weekend contests

📍Forth Worth, Texas

🔘Friday vs. Louisiana – 1 p.m. CT

🔘Friday at TCU – 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

🔘Saturday vs. Texas State – 1:30 p.m. CT#BamaVB #RollTide pic.twitter.com/HPCnoueQQF — Alabama Volleyball (@AlabamaVBall) September 16, 2022

No. 11 Alabama upsets No. 5 South Carolina

Story continues

No. 11 Alabama takes down No. 5 South Carolina!!!!🔥🔥🔥#RollTide pic.twitter.com/yN81LD20dh — Alabama Soccer (@AlabamaSoccer) September 16, 2022

Shawn Murphy, Ty Simpson, and James Brockermeyer named Student-Athletes of the Week

Former Tide stars shined in Week 1 of the NFL season

Brian Robinson Jr. seems to be making a good recovery

Great to see Brian Robinson practicing again 🙏 (via @BrianR_4) pic.twitter.com/KJp84aSmyR — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2022

That is going to wrap up our Friday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope everyone has a great rest of the day!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire