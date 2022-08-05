Alabama Morning Drive: News and notes from day 1 of fall camp

Good morning, Tide fans! We have finally made it to Friday! I hope everyone has had a great week as we begin to dive into the weekend.

On Thursday, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team hit the practice field to begin their work on the 2022 college football season.

Yesterday we reported the unfortunate news that star Tide tight end Cameron Latu would be missing some time during fall camp with an undisclosed injury. Now, it will be up to the likes of Robbie Ouzts, Amari Niblack, Elijah Brown, Danny Lewis, and Miles Kitselman to pick up the slack in Latu’s absence.

Like coach Saban mentioned in his press conference Thursday, the young guys in the tight end room now have a great opportunity ahead of them to maybe develop a role for themself on this team.

Let’s take a look at a few other notes from Thursday’s practice.

The 'Bama boys are back

Alabama Twitter shares highlights from Thursday's practice

Rollin’ with the Tide 💪 pic.twitter.com/ukNSHmOZws — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 5, 2022

Coach Saban is very complimentary of the Tide QB's

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“The quarterbacks have worked really hard. Bryce has done a really, really good job from a leadership standpoint as well as understanding the offense. Lot of confidence in what he’s doing, making good decisions. I think he sets a really good example for the other guys. “I think Jalen Milroe has made a significant amount of progress. We still want to continue to work with him. And developing Ty [Simpson], as a young player who’s in the developmental stage, but we’re pleased with the progress he’s making. I think everybody’s got a really good attitude if you’re asking about mindset and I think everybody’s really working hard to try to get where they’d like to be and where we’d like for them to be.”

Story continues

Coach Saban says the offensive line needs to play better

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (56) and Javion Cohen (70) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“We need to be more physical upfront first of all and get more movement on the run….Overall we have to have a different mentality upfront in terms of the intagables we play with.”

That is going to wrap up our Friday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

