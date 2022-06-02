Alabama Morning Drive: June visits are underway in Tuscaloosa

Good Thursday morning, Tide fan! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive where we deliver the latest news and notes involving your Alabama Crimson Tide each weekday morning.

June is set to be a busy month for the Alabama football staff with countless visitors anticipated to arrive in Tuscaloosa.

Not only will Nick Saban and his staff host some of the nation’s top prospects on official visits, but several other high-priority recruits will stop by for unofficial visits throughout the month.

Alabama has a chance to upgrade its current 2023 recruiting class with an intense month of visits.

Let’s take a look at the top five most important players, in my opinion, that Alabama will host in June.

Brandon Innis, WR

Caziah Holmes of Cocoa (8) is forced out of bounds by Brandon Inniss of University during Friday’s Class 4A state semifinal.High School Football University At Cocoa

[autotag]Brandon Innis[/autotag] is one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country. USC is considered the favorite for Innis at the moment. Let’s see if Alabama can make a major impact when Innis visits June 3-5.

Anthony Hill, LB

Anthony Hill is an ultra-talented linebacker prospect who will be back in Tuscaloosa for the first time in over a year when he arrives on campus for his official visit on June 10.

Kadyn Proctor, OT

Southeast Polk junior offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) works to keep a rushing Ankeny defender away from his quarterback during Friday’s game in Ankeny. The third-ranked Hawks beat the No. 1 Rams, 21-7.

[autotag]Kadyn Proctor[/autotag] is considered the best offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023 and although it’s a long shot that Alabama can pull him away from his home-state Iowa Hawkeyes, you can never count out Saban and ‘Bama.

Richard Young, RB

LehighÕs Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, October, 22, 2021. Lehigh won.

[autotag]Richard Young[/autotag], a five-star running back from Florida will be on campus for his official visit beginning on June 10. Alabama appears to be in the driver’s seat, hopefully, the Tide can close the deal with his official visit.

Caleb Downs, S

[autotag]Caleb Downs[/autotag] is a five-star safety prospect hailing from the state of Georgia. Not only is safety a position of need for Alabama in this class, but Downs is talented enough to step on campus and earn a starting spot right away.

Downs will be in Tuscaloosa June 17-19 for his official visit. While Alabama looks like a long-shot behind Ohio State and Georiga, anything can happen.

