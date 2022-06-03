Alabama Morning Drive: Four-star CB Damari Brown has ‘Bama in his top six

Good Friday morning, Tide fans and welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive! I hope each of you has had a good week as we head into the weekend.

We will start today’s edition with a four-star cornerback from the class of 2023 who recently dropped his top six schools, Damari Brown. Hayes Fawcett of On3 released Brown’s top six late Thursday evening on Twitter.

Included in Brown’s top six are Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Miami, Clemson, and you guessed it, Alabama.

Brown hails from the state of Florida where Nick Saban has done very well recruiting during his time at Alabama.

Brown’s father, Selwyn played for Miami in the 1980s before playing one season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown’s older brother, Davonte is currently a defensive back for UCF.

Notre Dame commit makes a surprise visit to Tuscaloosa

[autotag]Peyton Bowen[/autotag], a four-star defensive back from the class of 2023, made a surprise visit to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday while his family was getting ready to start a vacation.

Bowen had this to say about his short visit to Alabama.

“It was good. It was a great experience. I only went up there for a couple of hours. I’m on vacation now. We just stopped by [Tuscaloosa], so I was like, ‘Might as well go visit and see the place.’” “I got to tour the facility. That’s my second time down there. I went up there for the Arkansas game. I’ve seen the atmosphere. I’ve seen stuff like that. I got to see the facility, see the locker room, talk with the coaches… I didn’t get to talk with Coach Saban this time, but it was still a cool experience just in general.”

Despite Bowen being committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1, Alabama has kept the recruiting heat on him and has prioritized him as a top target.

Two summer enrollees reveal jersey numbers

This past weekend the remaining members of the class of 2022 made it to Tuscaloosa to begin their Alabama careers. On Thursday night a pair of talented weapons revealed their freshman jersey numbers.

Running back [autotag]Emmanuel Henderson[/autotag] will wear No. 25 and athlete [autotag]Isaiah Bond[/autotag] will wear No. 17.

Updated CBS college basketball rankings has Alabama at No. 21

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, an updated preseason college basketball rankings were dropped by CBS and Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide fell in at No. 21. Here is what CBS had to say about the Tide.

“The Crimson Tide’s ranking is based on Alabama returning four of its top eight scorers from an NCAA Tournament team – among them Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako. Nate Oats should combine that core with a top-five recruiting class featuring two 5-star prospects and Ohio transfer Mark Sears.”

Handful of visitors arrive today in Tuscaloosa

Caziah Holmes of Cocoa (8) is forced out of bounds by Brandon Inniss of University during Friday’s Class 4A state semifinal.High School Football University At Cocoa

A handful of prospects are set to arrive in Tuscaloosa today for official visits. The expected list of visitors includes [autotag]Brandon Innis[/autotag], [autotag]Riley Williams[/autotag], [autotag]Dylan Lonergan[/autotag], [autotag]Luke Hasz[/autotag], and [autotag]Cole Adams[/autotag].

